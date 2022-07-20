New Delhi: The Government on Wednesday informerd the Rajya Sabha that the Jammu and Kashmir government has acquired 2359.45 hectares of State land (including Khalsa Sarkar, Kahchrie, Shamilat, etc ) for various purposes such as the construction of roads, railways, schools, colleges, buildings, soil waste management, border fencing and industrial estates.

Replying to a question posed by CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem on how much land under Roshni Act 2001 was transferred to the individuals, institutions, prospective entrepreneurs, and promoters, Union Minister Nityanand Rai stated that "A total of State land measuring 8565.40 hectares was transferred under Roshni Act 2001 to individuals, institutions and entrepreneurs."

As for the status of land allotted to the beneficiaries under this Roshni Act 2001 after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court declared this Act unconstitutional, Rai stated "In compliance of the Judgment dated 09.10.2020, of Hon’ble High Court of J&K the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Divisional Commissioner Jammu have uploaded the details of beneficiaries/encroachers on their official websites."

"The mutations attested in favour of beneficiaries under the said Act have been cancelled and entries in the revenue record have been expunged. Land measuring 1363.95 hectares has been retrieved. More than 70 review petitions have been filed in the Hon’ble Supreme Court and High Court of J&K. The Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir has also filed a review petition in the Hon’ble High Court of J&K against the said order and the matter is sub-judice," he added.