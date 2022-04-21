Srinagar: Four members of a family were injured after the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Mendhar area of J&K's Poonch district on Thursday, reports said.

As per the reports, the accident took place at around 8.40 am at Tota Gali in Mendhar, while the vehicle bearing registration number JK12B-4268 was on its way to Jammu from Poonch. Four persons were injured in the accident. They have been identified as Ikhlaq Ahmed, his brother Mohammad Ajaz, Ikhlaq’s daughter Parveen Kouser and son Mohammad Owais, residents of Salonya Mandi Poonch.

They have been shifted to SDH Surankote for treatment. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

