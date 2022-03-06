Srinagar (J&K): Police busted a module of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and arrested four terrorists in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Umar Farooq Dar, Soraj Manzoor Malik, Irshad Ahmad Lone, and Afnan Javeed Khan.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the terrorists Umais alias Usman and Abdul Rahman alias Jaat, a foreign terrorist.

In another breakthrough, security forces arrested a LeT militant in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. According to police sources, 24 Rashtriya Rifles, 115 Battalion of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested LeT militant Muhammad Altaf Wani son of late Wali Muhammad Wani during a frisking drive in Sohomulla Nagabal area of Ganderbal. Muhammad Altaf Wani hails from Kegam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir and went missing from his home a few days ago.

