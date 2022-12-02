Srinagar(J&K): With the onset of winter, migratory birds have started to arrive at the famous Hygam Rakh Wetland Sopore. There are around nine wetlands in Kashmir including Hokersar, Hygam, Pampore, and Bandipora where these birds rest their flights during the winter. Their arrival can be typically expected at the beginning of winter.

Consequently, the Hygam Rakh Wetland in the Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla can be seen crowded with beautiful flocks of birds during this time of the year. Their arrival has made the place rather picturesque, also turning it into a hotspot for tourists.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Range Officer Hygam Rakh Wetland Mukhtar Ahmad said the season of winter has arrived in Kashmir and these migratory birds are making their way into this water body.

"Mostly the birds which arrive here every year are Mallards, Greylag Geese, Pochards, Common tails, Shovellers, Pintails, and Gharwals which visit the region between November to March. The birds have a habit of arriving late and we are expecting huge numbers by December end," he said.

"The birds traverse from the colder areas of the world flying over continents in flocks. They come from Europe, Central Asia, China, and Japan to spend the winter in the waters of the Himalayan valley," he added.

Hygam wetland in north Kashmir is spread across 9 kilometers and is taken over by migratory birds every year. "This is the beginning of their arrival. We are expecting more birds to fly in over the next few months," told Ahmad.