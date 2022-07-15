Srinagar (J&K): Five youths have been prevented from joining militancy in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, police said on Friday. According to police, on July 8 the Kralkhud Police Station received information through a reliable source that a group of miscreants have gathered at Babademb Naqashpora ground and were convening a meeting.

A police spokesman identified the five as Bilal Ahmad Malla son of Mohammad Sideeq Malla resident of Siver Harden Lolab, Haseeb Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat resident of Prichoo Pulwama, Shah Fahad Shabir son of Shabir Ahmad Teli resident of Tang pona Pulwama and Reyaz Ahmad Mughal son of Abdul Rasheed Mughal resident of Reshiwari Aawoora Kupwara.

Also read:J&K: Two soldiers dead in Poonch in fratricidal firing

"The group has had a known history of being linked with the TRF wing of the militant outfit of LeT and has been known to have had conversations over the phone with their militant handlers in POK. Also, as per inputs, the whole group was in a bid to join militant ranks anytime after Eid al Adha," he said.

The spokesperson also said since these activities of the said group were prejudicial to the security of the country, and considering the reliable inputs about their efforts to join militant ranks, they were arrested on the spot. Based on further investigation another accused was arrested who has been identified as Mohd Imroz Dar son of Fayaz Ahmed Dar resident of Bundroo Pulwama who was also making efforts to join militant ranks, police said. Accordingly, a case under UAPA has been registered in Kralkhud Police Station and further investigation has been taken up, reads the statement.