Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed to have attached five residential houses of 'wilful harbourers of terrorists' in Srinagar.

"Today on 21st June, five residential Houses of wilful harbourers of militants were attached as per section 2(g) and section 25 of the UAP Act. These are the houses where it has been proved beyond doubt that these houses were used for the purpose of militancy and the shelter/harbour was voluntarily/knowingly given by the member(s) of the house. Many attacks on civilians and security forces were conspired and planned by militants while using these houses as hideouts," Srinagar police said in a statement.

Elaborating further on the attached properties, Srinagar Police said: "Two houses have been attached in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Parimpora in a case under FIR number 257/2020 under section 302, 307, 120-B, 392 IPC 7/27 IA Act 13,16,18,19,20,39 ULAP Act. While one each house has been attached in the jurisdiction of Panthachowk, Nowhatta and Zakoora Police stations in cases under FIR number 132/2021, FIR number 35/2021 and FIR number 02/2022 respectively."

Appealing to people not to harbour or give shelter to militants, police said, "more such houses have been identified and any willful harbouring will be dealt with full force of law. Citizens are once again requested not to harbour or give shelter to militants, failing which we will be forced to take resort to attachment proceedings."

"In case of any forced/coercive entry by militants into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately," police said. The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir police announced to take action against those who are found providing shelter to militants willfully. Police issued a warning on March 24 deciding to attach immovable properties of civilians used for militancy in Kashmir.

“The process has started for the attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for militancy as per Section 2(g) & 25 of the ULP Act. Don’t give shelter or harbour militants and associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law,” a police spokesman had said. Officials had claimed that a dozen of houses have been identified where militants took shelter, planned attacks or where gunfights broke out in Srinagar in the past two years.