Bijbehara (J&K): A girl student from South Kashmir’s Anantnag district has died in Bangladesh where she was pursuing MBBS even as her family has appealed to the authorities to help them bring her body back home.

The family of Khushboo Manzoor from Katoo village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district was a 3rd-year MBBS student at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College in Bangladesh. The family's hopes of seeing her become a doctor were dashed when they received the news of her death. Khushboo, the family was told over a phone call, accidentally fell off her hostel building on Tuesday.

She was subsequently moved to a hospital. After remaining in ICU for several hours, she succumbed on Wednesday morning. Khushboo's sister said they received a call Tuesday night about the accident. She appealed to the LG-led J&K administration and the union government and also the Bangladesh government to facilitate the return of the body for the last rites. Khushboo's uncle hoped that the government will help them get back the body.

Former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti appealed to the MEA and the Bangladesh government officials to facilitate the return of Khushboo's mortal remains so that her family can carry out a proper burial.