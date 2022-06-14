Kulgam (J&k): Encounter started at the Mishipora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. According to official sources, a joint team of Army, police and CRPF started a search operation in the area upon receiving information on the presence of militants.

They further revealed that during the search operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated. Official sources said that two to three militants are likely to be trapped in the area.

Further details awaited