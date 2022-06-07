Shopian (J&k): An encounter between security forces and militants has started in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. The encounter is going on in Badimarg Alora area of the district.

"#Encounter has started in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

According to sources, earlier in the day, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the militants. However, there has been no exchange of fire between the militants and security forces since then.