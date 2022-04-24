Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

The encounter started at Pahoo village of the south Kashmir district shortly after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there. "Encounter has started at #Pahoo area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman Tweeted.

The number of militants trapped at the encounter site was not immediately known. The encounter comes three days after top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo was killed in an encounter in the Pariswani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

