Srinagar: A gunfight broke out in a high altitude forest area of Pahalgam in J&K's Anantnag district on Friday morning, police said. As per a police spokesman, the encounter broke out at the Srichand Top forest area which falls east of Batkoot, Pahalgam area of Anantnag. Police and security forces have cordoned off the woods, the spokesman said.

"Encounter has started at Sirchan Top (Jungle area), East of Batkoot #Pahalgam area of #Anantnag. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow," he said.

