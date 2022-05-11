Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Bandipora
Srinagar: A encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the woods of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday afternoon, police said. As per a police spokesman, the encounter started in the Salinder forest area. The number of trapped militants was not immediately known. "Encounter has started at the Salinder forest area of #Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
