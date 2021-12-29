J&K: Encounter at Anantnag, 1 policeman injured
Published on: 4 minutes ago
Anantnag: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of Anantnag district.
According to Kashmir Zone Police, in the initial firing, one police personnel got injured & was shifted to hospital.
More details are awaited.
#Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of #Anantnag. In the initial firing, 01 police personnel got injured & was shifted to hospital. Police & SFs are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 29, 2021
