Udhampur (J&K): Udhampur district police on Sunday seized 21.5 kg (including packaging weight) of drugs from a truck during vehicle checking Zero Point Chenani Naka on Sunday morning. Police said that a truck with registration number PB08BT 9403 coming from Kashmir and headed to Udhampur was stopped at the checkpoint.

Police personnel recovered 18 packets of heroin weighing about 21.5 kg from the truck with a market value of more than Rs. 60 crores. Police sources said that the driver of the truck Kulwinder Singh of Punjab has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated.

"During the checking of vehicles at Zero Point on the highway at Chenani, a truck coming from Kashmir and driven by Kulwinder Singh of Punjab's Nawanshahr was intercepted," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.