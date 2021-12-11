Jammu: Director General of Police Jammu & Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Saturday visited the border district of Poonch, Jammu region, and reviewed internal and border security arrangements in the district while chairing joint officers meetings.

During the visit, the DGP was given a detailed presentation by the senior officers on the security measures put in place along the LoC, against the infiltration attempts by the Pakistani agencies to push in terrorists and narcotics. Discussions were held on the recent bids foiled by the border security grid, while terrorists and their guides being eliminated in the recent operations.

It was pointed out that Pakistani agencies are indulging in narcotics and weapon smuggling and transportation of cash across the LoC for funding terrorist activities. Many of such consignments have been interrupted by the JKP and the security forces deployed in the area. The DGP said that, "Pakistan is attempting to involve our youth in the drug menace, as they did in Punjab after their other nefarious designs failed,"

Singh said that, "twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu have been witnessing terrorist infiltration bids sponsored by the Pakistani authorities and added that due to synergy and close liaison between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and other security forces many of such acts were thwarted on the border and in the hinterland successfully,"

He emphasised the strengthening of Naka points on Mugal road as also on the national highway to keep a check on transportation of drugs, weapons, and other criminal activities.

The J&K DGP directed the officers "to maintain synergy for well-coordinated efforts to uproot the terrorism, terrorist networks, and narco-terrorism in the Range,"

He stressed upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for rapid action by the forces. He sought regular interactions/briefing of the subordinates at different levels. He stressed on stepping up operations to "check the movement of criminals and terrorists and other suspicious elements,"

Stressing for counter strategies and preventive measures, he said, "the officers to remain extra alert and take appropriate countermeasures to prevent evil attempts of terrorists and their masters from across the border,"

The DGP added, "Police-Public meetings especially in the border villages should be conducted on regular basis." He said that "people’s cooperation in the fight against narco-terrorism and other crimes is a must."

He directed jurisdictional officers to seek people’s cooperation in the fight against drug abuse and other social crimes.

Accompanied by ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, the DGP was received by senior Army and Police officers. The DGP visited the 6th Sector Brigade headquarters Potha, Surankot, and 120 Infantry Brigade, Bimber Gali.

He chaired joint security meetings at these places. The meeting at headquarter Bimber Gali among others was attended by Brig. V. K Slathia and SSP Poonch.

At 6 Sector, the meeting was attended by Brig. Mandeep Singh, DIG Rajouri Poonch range Vivek Gupta, SSP Poonch Vinod Kumar, CO 16 RR Ashutosh, CO 39 RR Ashok Kumar, CO 37 RR Amrit, SSP Rajouri Sheema Qasba, and other senior army, CAPF, and police officers.