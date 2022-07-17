Srinagar: Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh visited the holy Amarnath cave and Panjtarni and reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. He also interacted with officers of civil and security forces at both places and also conducted an aerial survey of the Shesh Nag camp. Interacting with senior officers of all the deployed forces and administration at the holy cave and Panjtarni, the DGP appreciated the quick response post calamity and its management by all the stakeholders, who rendered their services in evacuating the yatris and ensuring all possible help and assistance, a police spokesman said.

The official further said, "The DGP directed all officers to remain alert and prompt to meet any kind of eventuality." He said that the safety and security of the pilgrims is the priority and stressed ensuring the implementation of the latest guidelines and SOPs issued by the government." The DGP stressed the highest level of synergy amongst all stakeholders to ensure all possible help and assistance to the yatris. He directed the officers to assist all the service providers, who have been hit by the natural calamity. He complimented the officers and jawans, who have been working in tough and hostile weather conditions for the safety and security of pilgrims.