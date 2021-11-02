Srinagar: Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday terminated two government employees for having links with militancy.

"Feroz Ahmed Lone, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, Jammu and Kashmir Persons Department and Javed Ahmed Shah, Principal, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bijbehera have been terminated from services today. The action has been taken as per the powers vested under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Indian Constitution," a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity.

"Lone had conspired to send youths to Pakistan for militant training in 2012. These youth were later pushed into the Valley as militants. He was acting on instructions from the slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Riaz Naikoo," he added.

Speaking about the second sacked employee, the official said, "Shah was appointed as a lecturer in 1989 but was later promoted as the principal of the school (Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bijbehera). He has always been a supporter of militants, Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami. He has been advising Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) activists during protests following Burhan Wani's killing in 2016. In addition, he did not allow his school students to participate in sports but pressurised them for Islamic education. He was doing this to fulfil his JeI agenda."

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far terminated a total of 27 employees citing their support and allegiance towards militancy-related activities.