Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force personnel was killed in a militant attack at Pulwama in Kashmir on Sunday. Some militants fired upon a joint force of police and the CRPF at Circular road at Gangoo in Pulwama district, police officials said.

ASI Vinod Kumar from 182 Bn CRPF got seriously injured in the incident. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The area has been cordoned off and search operation is in progress, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"Terrorists fired upon Naka party at Gangoo Crossing Pulwama from nearby Apple orchard. In this terror incident one CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Search in progress," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted through their official Twitter handle.