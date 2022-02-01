J&K: Cop injured in militant attack in south Kashmir
Published on: 1 hours ago
J&K: Cop injured in militant attack in south Kashmir
Published on: 1 hours ago
Published on: 1 hours ago
Shopian (J&K): Unidentified militants on Tuesday opened fire at a policeman in the Amishipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
"At around 5:30 pm, suspected militants fired upon the policeman identified as Shabir Ahmad at Shopian. The cop was critically injured in the attack," a senior police officer said. The injured cop, he said, has been shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, police and the army have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
