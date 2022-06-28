Jammu: The J&K Congress on Monday staged protests in Jammu against the recently announced Agnipath scheme for contractual recruitment into the three military services. The Congress leaders and workers led by Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ghulam Ahmed Mir staged a sit-in against the scheme near Toe Bridge. PCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir while talking to reporters said that this scheme should be withdrawn immediately saying the scheme “amounted to toying with the security of the country”.

He said that the Central government was “hellbent on playing with the future of the youth of the country”. He further said that before implementing the Agnipath scheme, it should have been tabled in Parliament so that a decision on it could be taken only after getting the views of all the members. “Since this scheme is not acceptable to the youth of the country, the Congress will continue protesting till the scheme is declared null and void,” he added. Congress has planned a nationwide protest against the scheme.