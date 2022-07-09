Jammu: A cloudburst occurred at Gunti in the upper reaches of Thathri in J&K's Doda district on Saturday morning. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far even as some vehicles and a stretch of the highway traversing through the hilly area are said to have been damaged. As per reports, the cloudburst struck at around 4 am.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said the cloudburst stuck some vehicles and the highway was blocked for some time, but it has now been restored for the vehicular traffic. The incident comes hours after a cloudburst struck the Baltal base camp of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Ganderbal on Friday evening killing at least 15 yatris and injuring several others. (ANI)