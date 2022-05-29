Kupwara(Jammu and Kashmir): A 14-year-old specially-abled student of Nowgam Mawer in the Handwara area of North Kashmir has been an inspiration in the face of obstacles. After a fire accident, Class 9 student Pervez Ahmed, had to undergo multiple surgeries but the doctors were forced to amputate one of his legs to save his life. Since then, he is hopping to school for two km every day.

Though he was provided with a wheelchair by the local social welfare department, the wheelchair is of little help due to the poor condition of roads for the last four years. Pervez Ahmed, a student who arrives at the school every day in order to fulfill his dreams, demanded the Governor's administration to help him. "How can I go to school on wheel chair on such poor roads? Also there is no one to support the wheel chair up and down the slopes of the mountain."

His father Ghulam Ahmed, a laborer by profession, said, "My son lost his leg after a major fire accident but his determination to pursue his education is prompting him to attend school every day. Due to the poor condition of roads, he is facing difficulties. Living in the hilly areas of Kashmir is another challenge to him." Describing his family position, Ghulam Ahmed said, "in a family of nine it is impossible to afford to treat my child's foot. However, I want to give the best education to my children and for this I work hard. I have sought help from the administration."

According to the headmaster of the school, Ghulam Hussain Mir said, Pervez Ahmed, is an intelligent boy, who comes to school every day inspite of having an amputated leg. "He regularly participates in school sports activities and also plays volleyball and cricket. He is not only the top rank holder in the class, but is always at the forefront of participating in debates and other activities. Despite being physically weak, he is the best cricket player in our school," he added.