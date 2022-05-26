Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police detained a Chinese national carrying an Indian Aadhaar card in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir earlier this week. Sources told ETV Bharat that the Chinese identified as 47-year-old Yang Xuhong was intercepted by the police on his way from Leh to Srinagar in Ganderbal district, which connects Kashmir with Ladakh UT earlier this week.

According to sources, the police recovered an Aadhaar card bearing number 364257589471 from Xuhong's possession issued in his name in Maharashtra. On questioning how he had managed the unique Indian identification card, Xuhong told the police that he works for a company in Mumbai and “needed an Aadhaar card for official purpose”. Not satisfied with his answer the police detained the Chinese national and took him out of the Valley in a flight for further questioning. It is said that Xuhong arrived in Leh on a flight and stayed there for a while before going to Kashmir by road. Xuhong's Chinese passport - PE2110679 - was issued from Mumbai in 2021 and is valid till 2026. He is a resident of Gansu in China.