Srinagar: Amid controversy over voting rights to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory’s chief electoral officer (CEO) has called a meeting with all major political parties on Monday over the special summary revision of electoral rolls.

Jammu and Kashmir CEO Hirdesh Kumar Singh has sent invitations to political parties for a meeting with him on September 5 at Nirvanchan Bhavan, Jammu over the issues related to the special summary revision of electoral rolls.

“All major parties including NC, BJP, Congress, Peoples Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have been invited by the CEO’s office for the meeting scheduled on Monday at 4:00 PM,” officials said. This meeting follows the controversy raked up by the CEO's statement that 20-25 lakh voters including outsiders will be added after a special summary revision of voters.

The CEO’s statement faced a political backlash with Farooq Abdullah chairing an All-Party Meeting over the issue and calling it “unacceptable”. The Election Commission of India would unveil draft electoral rolls on September 15 and claims and objections can be filed until October 25. The final electoral roll would be published on November 25۔