Srinagar: A case was registered against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handlers and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday for issuing threats to Kashmir-based journalists and correspondents. The Srinagar police informed that a case has been registered under UAPA and IPC at the Shergari police station.

"Case registered against handlers, active terrorists and OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to Journalists & reporters based in Kashmir. FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC in Shergari PS," tweeted Srinagar police. According to the police, the TRF had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the valley "for their traitorous" acts and "nexus with fascist Indian regime."