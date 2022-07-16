Poonch: Security forces on Friday fired at a suspected Pakistani drone on the Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district forcing it to retreat. Sources said that the Border Security Force personnel on the LoC in the KG sector of Biloni in Mendhar area of ​​Poonch noticed the drone activity around 9 pm on Friday and fired some shots at it after which it flew back.

Pertinently, security forces have been on toes along the LoC and IB since the drone attacks from across the border rocked the high-security technical area of Jammu airport on June 27 last year. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building at 1:40 am while the second one exploded in an open area. Two personnel suffered minor injuries and there was no damage to any aircraft.