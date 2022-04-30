Srinagar: In a heartening gesture, the border security force (BSF) operated a special helicopter to airlift a jawan deployed at a remote post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to enable him to reach home in Odisha for his wedding.

The sortie was conducted for 30-year-old Constable Narayana Behera who is posted at a high-altitude post in the Kupwara's Machil sector along the LoC under the directions of BSF Inspector General (Kashmir frontier) Raja Babu Singh on Thursday. Behera's marriage is scheduled on May 2 and it was very difficult for him to reach his native village in Odisha on time, a senior BSF officer posted in Srinagar told ETV Bharat.

"The post is currently inaccessible due to being a snow-bound area and as such air sortie is the only available mode of transportation for troops deployed at these locations," the officer added. As per the officer, Behera's unit commanders brought the matter to the knowledge of IG Singh amid apprehensions by the personnel's family that he might not be able to make it to his wedding.

“The IG ordered a Cheetah helicopter of the force stationed in Srinagar should be used for the purpose as the welfare of troops was his first and foremost priority. Following the orders, the helicopter airlifted Behera on Thursday and brought him to Srinagar. He is now on the way to his home in Adipur village in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. BSF is the first line of defence and these things have been done in past to for their welfare," the officer said.

