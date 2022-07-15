Ganderbal: Bodies of two Amarnath pilgrims, who had gone missing after a cloudburst hit the Baltal base camp near the Amarnath cave in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district last week, were recovered on Friday at a distance from the cave shrine. Officials identified the two pilgrims as Deepak Tangray son of Dharam Veer, a resident of Rani Garden East Delhi and septuagenarian Satveer Singh son of Ratti Ram of Machhgar Haryana.

The two had gone missing after a cloud burst hit near the holy cave on July 8 leaving at least 16 pilgrims dead and scores missing. With the recovery of this body, the death toll has touched 18. Former Legislator Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar who participated in the cremation of Deepak said that the victim was cremated in presence of local Muslims and Pandits at Shamshan Bhoomi in Lar Ganderbal.

“His ashes will be taken to Haridwar after two days. The victim's father and some relatives were also present on the occasion,” Ishfaq said. The body of Singh was found at Pisutop Zajibal. An official said that his body has been shifted to Chandanwari for cremation.