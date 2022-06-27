Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Ravinder Raina met the family members of the martyred police officer Farooq Ahmed who was killed recently by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama. He paid homage to him while expressing condolences to the bereaved family. Raina was accompanied by party general secretary Sunil Sharma, spokesperson Altaf Thakur, District President Pulwama Sajjad Raina, and District Vice President Muhammad Shafi Wani.

Raina while talking to the media on the occasion said that the people who killed SI Ahmed were “ruthless and cowardly”. Farooq, he said, was a capable and honest officer. “He was a good man and killing an innocent man is a big sin”. He said that “all this was being done at the behest of Pakistan and they will have to answer to the world.”

This came days after the J&K Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed after he got injured in a terrorist attack at his residence last week. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries mid-treatment. Tweeting about the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that the injured police constable succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Later, alongside the police personnel, the entire nation paid their last respects to the martyred Jawan before he was laid to rest.

