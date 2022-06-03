Jammu: Amid a spate of civilian killings in Kashmir, BJP leader from Jammu Baba Chanchal has called the attacks a “conspiracy of Pakistan to present a grim picture of law and order situation” in the valley. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Chanchal said, “The Pakistan sympathizers sitting in the valley have a pain in their neck at the BJP's new Jammu and Kashmir vision as they know that if this plan works, Pakistan-centered politics will end”.

Over the spate of killings of non-locals in Kashmir lately, the BJP leader said the attacks were a “conspiracy by Pakistan wherein a local group has been prepared to shoot at a teacher one day and a bank employee on the other,” while referring to the killings of a Hindu teacher from Samba and a bank employee from Rajasthan in Kulgam.

Chanchal said that Pakistan is pitting Muslims against Hindus in Kashmir through the targeted killings of the minority community. “If Hindu-Muslim brotherhood is damaged, there will be bloodshed in the country,” he said. Over a question about whether law and order have collapsed in Kashmir, Chanchal said, “It has not collapsed. People used to foist the Pakistan flag in the valley, today the tricolor is hoisted, BJP also ended stone-pelting.

Militants used to manage bail, but they are killed now. This is a conspiracy where the enemies of the nation have conspired to present a grim picture of the valley”. The BJP leader asked the J&K LG Manoj Sinha and the Centre to eliminate the handful of Pakistan sympathizers in the valley”.

