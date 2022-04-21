Srinagar: In an embarrassment to the J&K BJP, the party's District President for the UT's Bandipora district and his Sarpanch "associate" have been booked for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a woman in lieu of getting her jailed brother released.

The money has also been seized by the Police, reports said. As per reports, BJP's District President for Bandipora, Abdul Rehman Tikri along with his “accomplice”, a Sarpanch identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Darmahama, had demanded and accepted Rs 1 lakh from the woman in lieu of releasing her brother from jail. A case FIR No. 64 under Section 420 IPC (cheating) has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway.

The two were later released after questioning upon producing an anticipatory bail.

