Srinagar: Elections to the seven wards of the Badamibagh Cantonment Board (BCB) here are scheduled to be held on April 30, officials said on Saturday. The polls are being conducted for the first time since 2015.

The announcement was made in a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, here. Asad, who is also the Srinagar district magistrate, held a detailed discussion with the CEO, BCB regarding the preparations being made for the smooth conduct of the elections, an official spokesperson said.

He reviewed the election schedule, the appointment of returning officer, finalisation of electoral rolls, deployment of staff, setting up of polling stations, and other necessary arrangements related to the casting of votes, the spokesperson said. The DM was apprised that in consonance with the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the conduct of elections for 57 cantonment boards in the country, the seven electoral wards in which BCB is divided are scheduled to go for polls on April 30.

Asad was also informed that more than 10,000 electorates are going to exercise their franchise on election day at 40 designated polling stations, the spokesperson said. The DM assured the CEO of BCB that all possible support will be given from District Administration Srinagar to ensure smooth, fair and peaceful conduct of the elections. (PTI)