Kishtwar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Saturday organized trekking in an effort to promote mountaineering spirit among locals and also identify and build upon the avenues of tourism in the district, an official said.

Nearly 100 locals participated in the trekking which started from Pathri Morh, Watsar, and culminated at Sinthan Maidan through the mesmerizing natural beauty of Chingam Valley, a defense spokesman said. In the beginning, he said the Army imparted awareness on expedients for jungle survival through a demonstration for the youth. The Forest department created awareness about the flora and fauna of the mountains of Kishtwar, the spokesman said.

After the mesmerizing trek of 10 km through Chingam valley, the event culminated with a heart-warming demonstration of Gujjar Bakarwals' musical and rich culture and traditions at Sinthan valley, the spokesman said.

He said the spirit displayed by the trekkers was indeed phenomenal. “The zeal and rigor of the local youth was praiseworthy right from participation till the culmination of the trek. ”The locals at the trekking event hugely appreciated the efforts of the civil administration and the Army for conducting such an event which brings to the fore the sense of affection for nature and foster tourism in the region, the spokesman said.

