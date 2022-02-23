Srinagar: A team of 21 young athletes from Jammu and Kashmir put out a stellar performance at the National Kudo Championship. The young team bagged two gold, two silver and one bronze medal in the 12th Kudo Federation Cup 2021-22 which was recently organized at LR Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jabali Kyar in Himachal's Solan district. The event was held from February 17 to 19.

Notably, Anmol Chibber won a gold medal, and Abhilove Singh won the bronze medal. A total of five players from Jammu and Kashmir had participated in the championship wherein two won gold and silver medal. The three others who participated in the championship include Aditya Kumar, Paramveer Singh and Keshav Samotra.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shaab Singh Thakur, one of the national players in the Kudos tournament said, "we went to Himachal Pradesh on February 14 and returned on February 20. Winning six rounds of Judo and losing in the 7th round brought me a bronze medal in this tournament. All the players are grateful for this opportunity to play the sport and hopefully, through this sport, we will do better next time. "

Jammu and Kashmir institute's patron Sohail Kazmi, Chairman Association Puneet Arora, President Kudo Martial Arts Association, Gulshan Ratan, General Secretary Rajinder Gupta, Team Coach Sunny Chandwal appreciated the players' performance. Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Arora said, “Kudo is all about strength, stamina, and willpower. Telangana was one of the best tally States at the championship."

Speaking to ETV Bharat Gulshan Ratan J&K Kudo Martial Arts President said, "the young athletes have just returned from participating in the 12th Kudos Championship held in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. 5 players of Jammu were selected after trial and five of them have brought medals for the state. Amongst the five medals received two are gold two silver and one bronze medal."

Ratan also advised the youth to participate in national and international sports tournaments and make India proud by winning medals.