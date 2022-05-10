Srinagar: The 'pooja, attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha at the premises of the Archaeological Survey of India-protected Martand Sun temple in Anantnag, was in violation of rules and the issue has been raised with the UT administration, ASI officials said on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Sunday organised the Pooja at the Martand Sun Temple, a protected monument by the Archeological Survey of India without a prior approval from the ASI. On Sunday, L-G Sinha along with Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K. Pole, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar and DC Anantnag Piyush Singla visited the ancient temple and performed the Navgra Ashtamangalam Pooja at the temple.

Apart from them, priests from Tamil Nadu, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community and BJP leaders were also present. However, the Archaeological Survey of India has found the development illegal and sent a note to the district administration. A senior ASI official from New Delhi told ETV Bharat that religious gatherings were not permitted at any historically protected monument under norms unless the prayers have been regularly held for years.

"Religious activities are held at some places but the condition for that is prayers should have never been stopped. But at Sun Temple, pooja was not held for decades now," the official explained. "There is no such plan yet. We have to maintain the status quo of the historic buildings. Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Fatehpuri Masjid or Shankar Acharya temple are under our supervision and prayers are allowed there.

That is because, when we got their possession for caretaking, they were religious places. The sun temple was deserted when we got the charge, " he added. While the ASI was told that the lieutenant governor would visit the temple on Sunday, there was no communication regarding pooja, added the official. "Priests from Tamil Nadu and other places prayed at the premises of the temple after forcing our officials," he said.

The ASI official said that they have informed the Director General over the pooja having been held in the temple without prior permission even as they have also sent a note to the district administration in this regard. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to the development wrote on Twitter, "While thousands of Kashmiris are jailed on frivolous charges, the head of the state brazenly flouts simple rules like performing puja at an ASI protected site. Governance in J&K has been reduced to acts of puja & oppressing people into silence".

Located in Matan area of ​​Anantnag, the Sun Temple was built in the 8th century but has not been used for prayers for decades. ETV Bharat tried to contact the Anantnag District Magistrate on the phone several times in this regard, but he did not answer the call.

