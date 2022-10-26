Baramulla(J&K): An Army trooper was injured after a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the Sheeri Chandoosa area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. As informed by a top police officer, contact with the militants was established during a cordon and search operation launched by police and army in the Sultanpura forests.

In an initial exchange of fire, one army trooper received a bullet wound in the leg. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. An intermittent exchange of firing continued for a while after the injured was rushed for treatment.