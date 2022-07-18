Poonch: Indian Army rescued two youths trapped in a river after heavy rains triggered flash floods in J&K's Poonch district. The two youths were caught in Betad river due to sudden rains. The two were washed away and clung to a rock in the middle of the river even as army soldiers reached the spot along with a team of doctors and rescued them.

A video of the incident is also being widely shared on the Internet. In the video, the army soldiers are seen fastening a rope across the river with the two youth seen stuck in the middle of the river. One of the youths is seen apparently hurt in the leg as Army soldiers evacuate him in a makeshift stretcher.

