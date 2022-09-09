Budgam (J&K): An army personnel from the 53 RR regiment on Friday allegedly killed himself with his service rifle in central Kashmir's Budgam district, the official sources said. The soldier covered in blood was shifted to 92 Base Army Hospital in Srinagar, where according to the doctors on duty, he was brought dead.

The slain army officer has been identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Mukshwarpur, Punjab, and was posted at Nagum Camp in Budgam. After legal and medical requirements, his dead body will be handed over to his relatives for last rites. A police officer said that a case has been registered in the matter, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Meanwhile, the reason for the action taken by the military official was not immediately ascertained. Officials have expressed concern over the increasing incidents of suicide and fratricide by the military, paramilitary, and police personnel.