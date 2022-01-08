Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case against ten leaders and workers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for holding a rally on the death anniversary of party patron Mufti Muhammad Saeed. The accused party leaders also include the uncle of the former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

A case has been registered at Bijbehera police station in this regard on Friday. "The party leaders have been accused of holding the rally illegally without following the COVID-19 rules and a case has been registered on the direction of Bijbehera Tehsildar in this matter," a senior police officer informed.

Reacting to the matter, Mehbooba Mufti expressed surprise at the government's attitude and made a sarcastic remark that the pandemic rules apply only to the PDP and not to the BJP.

"Covid 19 restrictions apply only to PDP. Not to BJP’s protest in Kashmir yesterday, PMs rally in Punjab or the mass poojas attended by hundreds of people to pray for his safety. This talks volumes about the J&K administration's brazen bias against my party," she tweeted.

