Srinagar (J&K): Unidentified militants shot and wounded a police officer in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balawal told ETV Bharat, "unidentified militants shot at Anti-Corruption Bureau inspector Sheikh Firdous while he was returning from a mosque. He was shot in the neck."

"The injured police officer has been shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable," he added. Police have launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.