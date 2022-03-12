Srinagar (J&K): Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rajni Patel on Saturday indicated that the embarrassing defeat of the Congress in the recent Assembly elections could be due to infighting adding that the issue would be taken up during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Sunday. She was speaking to reporters after a meeting workers at the party office in Srinagar.

"The party's working committee will meet to introspect on the results of the recent assembly elections. Despite the unsatisfactory performance of the party in the recent elections, the workers are enthusiastic. I found such excitement among the workers here today," said Patel who is also the AICC in-charge in Jammu and Kashmir.

As for Congress' defeat in Punjab she said, "no matter how many differences there are between the Congress leaders, they fight the war together. Elections were on the horizon when Punjab leaders were at loggerheads with each other. The working committee will discuss it."

"Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab was chosen by the people as an alternative. We need to strengthen our party at the grass-root level. We all have to take responsibility. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka can't do everything alone," she added.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, she said, "We are ready for elections but we will fight for the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir first."

