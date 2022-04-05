Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday shortlisted eight firms to set up a hospital and medical college in the Sempora Medi-City on the outskirts of Srinagar. Last year, the administration had approved two medi-cities in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 368 kanals of land have been allotted for Sempora Medi City, while 100 kanals have been identified for Miransahib Medi City in Jammu.

According to the management, the Medi Cities will have medical colleges, hospitals, super speciality centres, nursing colleges, hospital administration centres, dental colleges, Ayurvedic colleges, medical education centres, AYUSH centres, research centres, staff quarters and guest houses. According to the officials of the Department of Industries and Commerce, eight firms that had applied for the establishment of hospitals and medical colleges have been given permission.

"In the first phase, five hospitals, two medical colleges and one nursing training institute will be set up," officials said. Giving details about the firms that have been approved, the officials said, "Bihar based Milli Trusts will set up a 1000-bed medical college with an investment of Rs 525.60 crore. It will create 1548 jobs. Peaks - Medicity will set up a 1,000-bed hospital with an investment of Rs. 772.49."

The official further said that Vitasta Hospital, Trumboo Infrastructure and Arisha Royal Hospital of Jammu and Kashmir will invest Rs 82.79, Rs 603 and Rs 558.66 crore respectively. Universal Healthcare Hospital, DVS Worldwide Service, and Radiant Medicity Pvt. Ltd. have also been approved. Department officials said they had received numerous requests for the establishment of hospitals and medical colleges in Medi City.

"The applications were put up for discussion and decision at the 5th High-Level Land Allocation Committee meeting on February 21, 2022. The committee, after a detailed discussion, set the criteria for evaluation," they said. Speaking about the land, the officials said that the land has been identified and work will start soon on the medi-city.