Rajouri (J&K): At least 50 cattle died and one person was injured after a bolt of lightning struck three seasonal houses in the Thanamandi area of the Rajouri district. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The injured person has been identified as Mohammad Junaid son of Faiz Hussain who managed to survive after the lightning struck at Dhoks (seasonal house) in the Bari Behak area of Thanamandi.

According to the information the livestock belongs to Nisar Hussain and two other residents of Gambhir Mughlan. A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said that a police team has reached the spot.