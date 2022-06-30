Srinagar/Sopore: A joint team of police and the Army's 50RR have arrested two TRF-linked hybrid militants in Srinagar on Thursday. The arrested militants are identified as Naveed Shafi Wani, a resident of Khrew Pampore, and Faizan Rashid Teli, a resident of Kadlabal Pampore, police said in a tweet. Police also claimed to have seized four pistols, bullets, gelatin sticks, and criminal materials from their possession and a case has been lodged while further investigation is underway.

"Two-Hybrid terrorists arrested by a team of Srinagar Police & 50RR. Names: Naveed Shafi Wani of Khrew Pampore & Faizan Rashid Teli of Kadlabal Pampore. Arms/ammunition, explosives & incriminating material like 4 pistols, live rounds, 16 gelatine sticks, grenade, etc. recovered." reads the tweet posted by Kashmir police

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and CRPF arrested three hybrid militants during a joint operation in Sopore, Baramulla District, North Kashmir. According to police sources, the forces arrested the three hybrid militants during a check at the Darnambal Tarzo area and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. Police identified the militants as Rahad Mushtaq Ganai, Amir Shafqat Mir, and Tahir Nisar Sheikh. All three are residents of Sopore. While Sopore police have registered a case against them and further investigation is underway.