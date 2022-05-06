Jammu: Three Punjab residents were killed after a “speeding” car they were traveling in fell down into a gorge in Nagrota area of Jammu on Friday, police said. As per the police, the car (PB6SAF-4794) driven by one Gurdeep Singh, son of Gurtej Singh of Moga Punjab with two others persons on board was on its way from Udhampur towards Jammu when it met with the accident near Jambhu Zoo along the Highway.

A police officer said that the driver lost control over the vehicle due to “high speed”. Besides Gurdeep, two other persons-Sham Lal, son of Bhadur Ram and Vikas Kumar, son of Ranjit Kumar, both residents of Firozpur Punjab also died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to GMC Jammu for postmortem. A case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police station Nagrota.

Also read: J&K: Soldier dead, two others injured as Army vehicle overturns in Ganderbal