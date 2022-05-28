Udhampur: At least 25 people were injured in a bus accident near the Battal Baliyan area along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Udhampur district on Saturday. It is learnt that the bus bearing registration number JK02BQ4355 was on its way from Jammu to Doda when it skidded off and overturned on the road at around 4 am.

Passengers accused the bus driver of over-speeding. One of the injured passengers said the driver did not listen to the passengers, who asked him to go slow, as the bus was overloaded. The 25 passengers injured in the accident were immediately shifted to the district hospital for treatment. Four of them have been referred to Jammu GMC for specialised treatment. The police launched a probe into the incident after registering a case.