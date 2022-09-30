Budgam(J&K): Shah Huzaib, a 20-year-old student from Kashmir's Budgam district, has developed a knack for some remarkable trick shots with football. The youngster has also gained some considerable fame by racking up thousands of followers on his Instagram page with his impressive ‘football-trick skills'. To get further recognition for this unusual talent that he developed with the help of YouTube videos, Shah now plans to try his luck by participating in talent shows.

Shah, originally from Budgam’s Charari Sharief area, identifies himself as a football trick-shot artist and says he derived inspiration from social media influencers who have made it big by gaining popularity among millions by showing off their creative skills. While going through his videos, one might fall in awe of how smoothly he directs the ball to hit the right spots. However, what’s more, appealing is the simplicity of his rusty background which reflects how hard the teenager is trying to make the best of his resources.

Also read: Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Bandipora

Even as he continues to expand his digital footprint with celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Bhaichung Bhutia, Real Madrid, and Germany footballer Tony Kroos sharing his work, Huzaib wants to reach out to youth in every part of Kashmir. "I want to reach out to Kashmiri youth in far-flung areas and districts. I want to share my tricks with them, I want to teach them so that they can grow too," he says.

Shah aspires to be a household name with his talent and believes that more of today's youth should indulge in physical activities. Speaking to the media, he passed a message for the youth to actively participate in sports and keep themselves physically and mentally fit.