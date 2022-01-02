Udhampur (J&K): At least 18 people were injured in an accident in Kud area near Udhampur-Patniop road along the highway that connects Jammu and Kashmir regions on Sunday.

The accident occurred today evening when a mini bus and truck collided head-on. All the passengers travelling in the minibus were injured, a senior police official privy of the incident said.

Officials further said that the injured include tourists who were on their way to Patnitop.

"All the injured were evacuated from the spot and taken to CHC (community health centre) Chenani from where many were referred to main hospitals for specialized treatment," said officials.

Police have registered a case and investigation is going on.