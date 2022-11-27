Srinagar: The Chinar Corps hosted the 12th Rashtriya Rifles Biennial Conference here on November 25 and 26. The conference was chaired by Army Commander Northern Command with the Additional Director General Rashtriya Rifles, all General Officers Commanding of Counter Insurgency Forces and senior officers in attendance. The Chief of the Army Staff addressed the two-day event through video conference.

In his address, the Chief of Army Staff lauded the stellar role played by the Rashtirya Rifles in restoring and preserving peace in Jammu and Kashmir and extolled its contribution towards inclusive development and in nation-building. Appreciating the role played by the Rashtriya Rifles battalions in the counter-infiltration role along the LC, he emphasized upon the need for avoiding collateral damage and ensuring the dignity and human rights of the people at all times. He further outlined the present and future focus of operations aimed at people-friendly operations.

Also read: Assam Rifles DG says force identifies with North-Eastern states, urges continuation of peace

The conference saw brainstorming sessions to enhance operational efficiency and also identified contemporary challenges to the Rashtriya Rifles at the functional level. The need to re-organise and train for these in the realm of both counter-insurgency and conventional threats were also discussed in detail.

The Rashtriya Rifles, known for its public outreach efforts, has assisted locals from inaccessible and far-flung areas of J&K. It has been providing assistance in diverse fields and has given an impetus to development, growth, education, women empowerment, skill development and communal harmony through its diversified civil action programs.