Srinagar: At least two people were injured after a 12 bore rifle of a security guard went off accidentally at a J&K Bank branch in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, reports said. As per the reports, the incident took place at the J&K Bank's main branch Shopian this morning. While no one received firearm injuries in the incident, at least two people were injured in the subsequent chaos after people ran helter-skelter for safety. The identity of the injured was not immediately known. They have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. More details into the incident are awaited.

